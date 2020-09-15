Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of YUANF opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Fincera has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Fincera Company Profile

Fincera Inc focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs.

