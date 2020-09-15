First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Gap Down to $14.54

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $13.82. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $141.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.46.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

