First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Raised to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.86. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -46.01.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 3,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.75, for a total value of C$47,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,128. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,665,950. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $310,075 and have sold 42,000 shares valued at $710,712.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

