FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. FMC reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Shares of FMC opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FMC by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

