Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

