FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,434,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 519,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.01. 94,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,229. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,072,500 shares of company stock worth $497,418,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

