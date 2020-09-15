FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 240 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after buying an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,146,000 after buying an additional 1,278,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 90.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 1,044,419 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 360.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 854,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,458,000 after buying an additional 668,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,363. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

