FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,441 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $229.07. 22,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,093. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.76 and a 200-day moving average of $194.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

