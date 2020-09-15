FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $23,711,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,899 shares of company stock worth $54,784,517. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $150.45. 38,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,147. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

