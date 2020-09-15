FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.66. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.