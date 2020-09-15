FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

