FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 3,120 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 778,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,905,172. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 146.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.