FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,816. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $431.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

