FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,234 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,046,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.84. 49,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

