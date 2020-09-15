FormulaFolio Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 59.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of O stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,968. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

