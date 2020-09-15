FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

PM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. 42,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,077. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.