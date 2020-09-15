FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.86. The company had a trading volume of 101,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $5,519,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 809,240 shares of company stock valued at $166,017,682. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.