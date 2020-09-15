FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,910. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

