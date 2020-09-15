FormulaFolio Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.49. 116,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,796,420. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,409 shares of company stock worth $17,582,995 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

