FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,337. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.