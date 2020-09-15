FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,292 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.34. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $223.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

