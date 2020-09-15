FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,786. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.