FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. 13,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,985. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

