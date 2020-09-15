FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $444,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,396. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

