FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 112.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $338.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

