FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 356,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,624,635. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.