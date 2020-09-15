FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $740,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 12,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,394,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

