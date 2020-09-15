FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

DHR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $210.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

