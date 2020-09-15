FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 65,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of KO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. 396,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,988,787. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

