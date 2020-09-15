FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $680.52.

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $724.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,680. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $701.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

