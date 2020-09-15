FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.14. 41,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

