FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 267,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,647,595. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $553.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

