FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 943 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after purchasing an additional 441,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,719,000 after purchasing an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.39. 56,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,088. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

