FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,710. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

