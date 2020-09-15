FormulaFolio Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,795. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.