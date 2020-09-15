FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,098,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

