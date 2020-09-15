FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 2,806 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. 4,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

