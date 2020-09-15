FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 4,029 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,259,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $154.11. 697,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,044,225. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

