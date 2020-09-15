FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 712 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,347,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. 390,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,002,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.