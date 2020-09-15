FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $129.20. 7,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,254. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average is $102.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

