FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SYSCO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. 56,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,054. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

