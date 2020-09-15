FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,333,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

