Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Forterra stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 2.51. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Forterra by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 33,684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forterra by 113.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 180.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Forterra by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

