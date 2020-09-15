Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.60 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9,880.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.8636831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total transaction of C$1,180,401.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$758,546.76. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$485,237.10. Insiders have sold a total of 153,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,452 in the last quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

