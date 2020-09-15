Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.15% of Forward Air worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. 573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.20. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.