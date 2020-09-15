Freeline Therapeutics’ Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FRLN) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 16th. Freeline Therapeutics had issued 8,823,529 shares in its IPO on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $158,823,522 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FRLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

FRLN opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

