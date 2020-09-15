Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 115.8% in August

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

BHAT stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

