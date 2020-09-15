G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) vs. Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Financial Contrast

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

This table compares G4S/ADR and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Volatility and Risk

G4S/ADR has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of G4S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G4S/ADR and Absolute Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S/ADR $9.91 billion 0.36 -$116.20 million $1.09 10.52 Absolute Software $104.67 million 4.10 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Absolute Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G4S/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for G4S/ADR and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S/ADR 0 2 6 0 2.75 Absolute Software 0 2 1 0 2.33

Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Absolute Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than G4S/ADR.

Summary

Absolute Software beats G4S/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services; automated cash solutions for retailers, automated bulk-teller solution for banks, and mobile banking services, as well as G4S Pay, a retail cash solution; and security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions. The company serves corporates and industrials, government, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, and ports and airports, as well as the retail, transport and logistics, and leisure and tourism sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats. The company offers the Absolute platform, which provides reporting and analytic, geotechnology, risk assessment and response, custom query and remediation, application persistence, data awareness, and endpoint investigation to manage and secure endpoints. It also provides endpoint security and IT asset management, risk and compliance, and general data protection regulation solutions. The company markets its products and services through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.