Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

