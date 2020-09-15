Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $709,882,000 after buying an additional 1,162,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after buying an additional 591,816 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $236,924,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $680.52.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.19 on Tuesday, hitting $722.53. 5,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,680. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $701.00 and its 200 day moving average is $579.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

